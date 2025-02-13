Watch Now
'Missing your pup?': Kent County Animal Shelter takes in 20 strays in 1 day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) wants to help pet owners reunite with their dogs after taking in 20 strays in a single day.

A spokesperson says every stray that passes through their doors is checked for tags and microchips, and their photo is posted on the shelter's website under the “Lost and Found” section.

“Please help spread the word to anyone who may be looking for their beloved companions,” the shelter writes. “We're here to help reunite in any way we can.”

This comes shortly after KCAS moved into a temporary facility while their main location undergoes renovations. They have space for only 40 dogs compared to 80–90 at their main facility.

