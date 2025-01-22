Kent County Animal Shelter moves to temp location, help needed

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) moved into a temporary location Tuesday while renovations are made to its current facility.

For the next few weeks, no animals or staff will be at the Fuller Avenue location. Instead, they will be in a building off Oak Industrial Drive.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) requires the shelter to move so that a new floor may be put in.

Staff will focus on adoptions, intakes and reclaims at the temporary site, but there is much less space at only around 40 kennels — half their usual number.

“It's going to take us a couple hours to move all the dogs and the cats over and then get everybody settled into the temporary space,” says KCAS Director Angela Hollinshead. “But once that's all wrapped up, I think we'll be good to go and really just going back to asking the community, foster, adopt, donate, and we can use your support for the next 12 weeks.”

The staff is expected to remain at the temporary space through the middle of March.

The shelter normally has the space to care for 80–90 dogs and 20–30 cats, but until renovations at the main building are complete, they will only be able to hold 40 dogs and around 15 cats.

There are several ways you can help KCAS in the meantime. Until renovations are finished, it only costs $50 to adopt an animal.

More fosters are needed too, so if you have the space and time, consider sharing your home with a cat or dog while the transition takes place.

Donating money is also an option.

Visit the shelter’s webpage for more information.

Kent KCAS holding $50 adoption special ahead of move to temp location FOX 17 News

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube