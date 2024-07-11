Missing woman and baby from Wyoming found just miles from U.S. Mexico Border

LAREDO, Texas — A woman and her baby who went missing from Wyoming, Michigan were found just miles from the United States' southern border.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, the woman was walking barefoot on a ranch near the I-35 checkpoint about 30 miles north of Laredo, Texas. Border Patrol agents provided the mother and baby transportation to the checkpoint, bringing in local law enforcement, and calling medical responders to treat the pair.

The Webb County Sheriff's Office says they verified the woman's identity through her Michigan Driver's License. Identified in a social media post as Vanessa, the woman told deputies she ran out of gas while traveling to South Padre Island, the southern-most town in Texas.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Vanessa and her baby were checked out at a local hospital before relatives picked them up for a return trip to Michigan.

“I thank the United States Border Patrol for their quick response," said Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, "And I commend my deputies for their efforts in coordinating with the woman's family to ensure her and her baby's safety."

