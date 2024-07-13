Heightened police presence around Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff['s Office has several deputies working around the Rockford area Saturday, searching for anything related to a missing teenager.

On Saturday morning, deputies began searching for anything related to the whereabouts of Penelope "Penny" Wise, a 17-year-old who has been missing since she left her Cedar Springs home on May 31.

The office said that "this is not a development of new information but a continuation of KCSO's thorough investigation."

Wise was last spotted on surveillance footage taken near the White Pine Trail near Rockford. That’s about six miles from her home.

Deputies have told FOX 17 that there’s no reason to suspect foul play. The teen is believed to have left home on her own accord.

Anybody with any information about the girl should call the Kent County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer. There's a $1,000 reward offered for information leading detectives to Wise's whereabouts.

