Michigan State Police conducting motorcade training on West Michigan freeways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police officers in West Michigan are preparing for election season today, but they are not rehearsing their stump speeches.

The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating motorcade training with several area departments on Thursday, May 30. The training will help Michigan State Police Troopers, Sheriff's Deputies, and local police officers be ready to help should key members of the Biden and Trump campaigns make stops in West Michigan.

The operation was not publicly talked about ahead of time.

Large groups of cruisers have been see traveling on freeways around Grand Rapids this morning, some with their lights on and traveling at high speeds.

If you see them, give the cruisers plenty of space.

