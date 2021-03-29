Menu

Metro Health prepares for influx in people scheduling vaccination appointments

Davis poses with vaccination sign at Metro Health
Posted at 7:06 AM, Mar 29, 2021
WYOMING, Mich. — Area like hospitals like Metro Health- University of Michigan Health are preparing for an influx in people signing up to be vaccinated.

This comes as open eligibility begins in Michigan for people ages 16 and older on April 5.

As of Sunday, Metro Health says it has distributed more than 28,000 vaccines at all four of its locations.

You can see if you are eligible to schedule your vaccination appointment through Metro Health by clicking here.

If you are hesitant, you are encouraged to contact your Doctor to talk with them about your pre-existing conditions and health concerns.

Tune in to FOX 17 Morning News as our morning anchor Mike Avery and floor director Mike Davis prepare for their second and final dose of the COVID vaccine on LIVE TV.

