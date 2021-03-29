Metro Health prepares for influx in people scheduling vaccination appointments

WYOMING, Mich. — Area like hospitals like Metro Health- University of Michigan Health are preparing for an influx in people signing up to be vaccinated.

This comes as open eligibility begins in Michigan for people ages 16 and older on April 5.

As of Sunday, Metro Health says it has distributed more than 28,000 vaccines at all four of its locations.

If you are hesitant, you are encouraged to contact your Doctor to talk with them about your pre-existing conditions and health concerns.

