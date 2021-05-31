Memorial Day: Family remembers fallen son, Navy Seal David Warsen

KENTWOOD, Mich. — David Warsen left his mark in Kentwood. From the Kalamazoo exit to the Byron Center exit on M-6; that's his neck of the woods.

A memorial highway, for what his family says is the kind of guy you'd want fighting in your corner.

“I think God took him. He needed another good angel,” said Aaron Warsen, David's brother.

The navy seal died in Afghanistan on August 16, 2012.

“He was on a helicopter with 11 other members," Warsen said. "They got shot down by an RPG."

In a single moment, their lives were changed forever. But David will not be forgotten.

It's easy to tell. In the backyard, a Bone Frog cutout titled "Camp Warsen" that the navy seals made and displayed in Afghanistan.

In the family kitchen, next to the red white and blue cookies, a painting done by David's grandfather. One that was even featured at Art Prize.

