Marine recruiter accused of stabbing 11-year-old bound over to Circuit Court

June 26, 2024 - Ricardo Castillo waives Preliminary Hearing, bound over to Kent County's 63rd Circuit Court
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 26, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ricardo Castillo was bound over to Circuit Court Wednesday after waiving his right to a Preliminary Hearing.

Castillo was arrested on July 15 after reportedly breaking into a Rockford-area home and stabbing an 11-year-old girl.

DOCS: Man charged in Rockford-area stabbing wanted to kill everyone inside the house

According to arresting documents, the Marine recruiter stated he planned to kill the girl, sexually assault her dead body, and kill everyone else in the home.

Castillo will face trial in Kent County's 17th Circuit Court. That date has not been scheduled yet.

