Man to be sentenced for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 4-year-old child in 2002

WYOMING, Mich. — A man will be sentenced on Monday for abducting, sexually assaulting and then abandoning a 4-year-old girl in Kent County back in 2002.

The Wyoming Police Department says Richard Adams will be sentenced Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Back on August 8, 2002, Wyoming police say a 4-year-old girl was kidnapped from her apartment, sexually assaulted, and abandoned in the north part of Kent County.

Police say DNA was recovered from the victim. For 18 years, investigators worked to identify the suspect. Police say all leads ran into dead ends and the case was eventually declared a cold case.

Then, on November 9, 2020, Michigan State Police reached out to Wyoming police for a DNA match for a suspect who had recently been arrested in Allegan County.

According to Wyoming police, investigators determined the man had worked at the apartment complex where the child was abducted from up until one week before the crime.

Investigators were able to track the suspect to a location in Grand Rapids, where he was arrested on November 19. Further testing confirmed DNA from Adams matched the DNA collected from the victim in 2002.

