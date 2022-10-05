Man sentenced to 20+ years for shooting, killing man at Wyoming Walmart

WYOMING, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Wyoming Walmart earlier this year has been sentenced.

The shooting happened March 14 at the Walmart on 54th Street. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Lavail Dwayne Walker.

Tyray Daquion Holliday, who reportedly confessed to second-degree murder back in July, was sentenced Wednesday to 20–30 years behind bars for the murder charge and two years for a felony firearm charge, Kent County prosecutors say.

The shooting occurred after the two men involved encountered one another in the parking lot, at which Holliday referenced Walker’s hand inside his pocket, court documents say. That was when Holliday reportedly shot Walker.

