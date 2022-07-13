Man pleads guilty to murder in Wyoming Wal-Mart shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday, after charges were made related to a deadly shooting that unfolded outside a Wyoming Walmart in March.

Tyray Daquion Holliday, of Grand Rapids, was charged in the death of Lavail Dwayne Walker, 29. Holliday was also charged on a count of felony firearm.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on 54th Street on March 14, 2022.

According to court documents, Holliday walked out of the store and toward his parked car in the parking lot when Walker dropped off Holliday’s wife outside the store.

After the woman — whose identity we chose to withhold — walked inside the store, Walker drove toward Holliday’s location and stopped in front of Holliday’s parked car when Holliday verbally stated that Walker hadn’t said anything, the court says.

We’re told Holliday verbally addressed Walker’s hand in his pocket, thinking that Walker had a gun. That was when Holliday shot Walker first, to which Walker took off westward, according to court documents.

It was then that Holliday admitted he knew Walker did not have a gun, at which Holliday fired a second shot, officials say.

The court says Holliday admitted that Walker was not in possession of a firearm and that he did not imply he had one, nor did Walker intend to intimidate or assault anyone.

We’re told Holliday and Walker had no way of knowing the other would be at the store at that time.

