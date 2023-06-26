Man sentenced for assault incident at former Cedar Springs daycare

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife at a daycare in Cedar Springs last month was sentenced to spend 120 days in the Kent County Jail’s sober living unit.

Thomas Cronkright threatened his wife at Monkey Run Daycare while holding a gun, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. His wife reportedly held an 8-month-old child during the incident.

The daycare, which the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says they both owned, was reportedly shut down in late April because the couple used meth and were unfit to look after children.

Cronkright pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence in mid-May, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 say Cronkright’s sentence is part of a 365-day sentence, which includes 225 days that were suspended and 20 days of time served.

After that time, we’re told he will be placed on two years’ probation and 50 hours of labor served with a “work crew.”

A no-contact order with Cronkright’s wife was lifted per a mutual agreement involving her, according to court staff. However, he is not permitted to contact their children while in prison.

Mandatory counseling was also ordered as part of the sentencing.

