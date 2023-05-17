Man pleads guilty in assault incident at former Cedar Springs daycare

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of assaulting his wife at a Cedar Springs daycare earlier this month has pleaded guilty.

Thomas Cronkright pulled out a gun and threatened his wife, Ericka, while she had an 8-month-old girl in her arms, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The daycare they ran was shut down just days before due to meth use, according to documents obtained from the state of Michigan.

READ MORE: LARA: Kent Co. childcare home license suspended after owners admit to using meth

Wednesday, Thomas pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

We’re told an additional count of felonious assault was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Becker adds Thomas’s bond was lowered to $25,000. It was previously set at $50,000.

