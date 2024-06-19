Man killed in East Grand Rapids crash on Breton Avenue identified

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who died after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday has been identified.

67-year-old Kenneth Pesonen was killed near the intersection of Breton Road and Berwyck Road around 6 p.m., according to the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department.

Pesonen was riding a Onewheel at the time of the crash.

The driver involved in the crash stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact East Grand Rapids Public Safety at 616.949.7010 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345

