Man convicted for 1996 beheading of teen gets reduced sentence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was found guilty of beheading a teenager in 1996 received a reduced sentence this week, prosecutors confirmed with FOX 17.

Federico Cruz, 44, was convicted of killing 17-year-old David Crawford and mutilating his head near Sparta in April 1996. He was 16 at the time.

Cruz was initially handed a life sentence but the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office tells us he was resentenced to a term of years Friday after a judge said Cruz made efforts to turn over a new leaf while in prison.

It’s not the first time Cruz’s sentence was reexamined. That happened in 2018 after a federal Supreme Court ruling, but his life sentence remained.

A new state Supreme Court ruling in 2022 determined it was unconstitutional to sentence a juvenile to life in prison without parole. That ruling prompted Cruz’s sentence to be reconsidered again Friday, this time resulting in a term of years.

Prosecutor Chris Becker tells us he lobbied for life without parole due to the horrific aspects of the murder.

The exact term of years will be determined sometime in August. Cruz is expected to be resentenced to 40–60 years.

