Walker man convicted in 2003 for triple murder resentenced to 40–60 years

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Walker man who was sentenced to life without parole for a triple murder he was convicted of as a teenager was resentenced this week.

Jon Siesling was initially sentenced in 2003 for reportedly stabbing his mother and two sisters to death. He was 17 at the time.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says all juveniles who were sentenced to life without parole will return to court for resentencing after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled handing the sentence to underage convicts is a violation of Michigan’s constitution.

Siesling was resentenced Thursday to spend 40–60 years behind bars. Having served 20 years so far, Siesling may be released from prison as early as 2043.

