Man burned in Grandville house fire

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man was hurt during a house fire early Wednesday morning, but was able to escape from his home on his own.

The Grandville Fire Department responded to the home on Earle Avenue SW just before 3 a.m. on April 16 for the fire. Firefighters found part of the living room burning, but put out the flames in roughly ten minutes.

The 68-year-old living there made it to a neighbor's home on his own, but had burns serious enough to send him to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

