One man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Michael Wright.

Marquis Thomas, 33, was arrested on three separate counts: homicide – felony murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm.

Thomas' bond is set at $1,000,000 and was arraigned on all charges in the 63rd District Court on December 9. 2021.

