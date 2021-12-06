Man arrested in connection to Kentwood homicide

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on December 1, 2021.

Michael Wright, 35, was discovered with a gunshot wound in his car in the 4100 block of Alpenhorn Dr. NW at 10:33 a.m. on December 1, 2021, causing the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) to launch a homicide investigation.

On December 6, 2021, the KCSO arrested a Kentwood man after collecting evidence that linked him to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or call the KCSO Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125.