Man arrested in connection to Kentwood homicide

Kent County Sheriff's Office
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday morning standoff in Cascade Township.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Dec 06, 2021
KENTWOOD, Mich. — One man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on December 1, 2021.

Michael Wright, 35, was discovered with a gunshot wound in his car in the 4100 block of Alpenhorn Dr. NW at 10:33 a.m. on December 1, 2021, causing the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) to launch a homicide investigation.

On December 6, 2021, the KCSO arrested a Kentwood man after collecting evidence that linked him to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or call the KCSO Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125.

