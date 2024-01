KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man who was tried in connection to a Kentwood shooting death last year was acquitted of all charges.

Edgar Hernandez-Sandoval, 41, was shot and killed at a Beltline hotel on April 29, 2023, authorities say. The shooting reportedly started as an argument.

Police say Jerry Kidd Jr. was later arrested and charged with open murder and felony firearms.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed with FOX 17 that Kidd was found not guilty for those charges.

