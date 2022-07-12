Major changes in the construction at the I-96/M-6 interchange

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The project to rebuild I-96 eastbound and westbound around M-6 progresses, and there will be changes in what ramps you can use.

Tuesday morning, the ramp from eastbound M-6 to eastbound I-96, closed since the beginning of the project, will be opened.

But the ramp from M-6 westbound to I-96 westbound will be closing at the same time. The ramp will remain closed until the project is completed in October.

Then the ramp from eastbound I-96 to westbound M-6 will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.

More important changes will take place on Monday, July 19: