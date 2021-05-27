M-6 westbound reopened

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The westbound lanes of M-6 were reopened Thursday night around 9 p.m. after being closed since early Sunday, May 23.

The closure was caused by a large fire after a semi carrying an asphalt binding agent flipped and a following car crashed into it.

The crash took place on a bridge that carries M-6 westbound lanes over Rush Creek.

The bridge deck and beams were thoroughly inspected by engineers with the Michigan Department of Transportation before the highway was reopened.

