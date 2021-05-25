M-6 westbound remains closed at Wilson Avenue through Thursday

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The closure of M-6 westbound due to a semi fire early Sunday will continue until Thursday 5 p.m., says the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The fire, part of a crash that killed two people, damaged the pavement at the scene just east of the 8th Avenue exit in Jamestown Township. The semi carrying petroleum flipped, and a car crashed into it.

MDOT says the delay in reopening the westbound lanes is due to repairs required to the bridge at the scene.

The detour issued by MDOT is to exit at Wilson Avenue, go north to Rivertown Parkway, use the Michigan turn to get onto westbound Rivertown Parkway, which becomes 44th Street, and enter I-196.