M-57 crash hospitalizes 4; similar spot as deadly crash months prior

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a crash on M-57 in Greenville that sent four people to the hospital Friday.

Troopers say an 80-year-old Greenville man was driving east on the highway when he crossed the centerline near Lappley Avenue.

This caused the man to sideswipe a car driven by a 39-year-old woman from Cedar Springs, which was carrying her seven-year-old passenger.

The impact of that pushed the Greenville man into oncoming traffic where he hit another car head-on.

A 23-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving the car that was hit head-on. He, the Greenville driver and the two people from Cedar Springs were all taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Just months prior, in late December 2022, a crash happened nearby that killed two people.

State police told us three vehicles were involved in that late December crash.

We're told an SUV slowed down to turn north onto Harvard Avenue when a semi-truck rear ended it around 3 p.m.

The collision sent the SUV into the westbound lane and into an incoming ambulance, causing the latter to flip onto its side, according to MSP.

Authorities say the driver and passenger in the SUV were both killed, adding the occupants in the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries.

In April, the Kent County Prosecutor charged the driver of the semi with a moving violation causing death— a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.

