KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of M-57 is closed after a crash resulted in the death of at least one person near Greenville Friday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved and at least one person is dead.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the road is shut down in both directions at Harvard Avenue.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube