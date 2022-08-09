M-37 near Sparta to be partially closed for bridge work

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bridge repair project will close southbound M-37 just north of 13 Mile in Kent County.

The closure will begin Monday, August 15, and end sometime in October.

The bridge carries M-37 over Nash Creek just west of the Sparta city limits and was built in 1962 .

The project includes repairs to the structure’s joints and deck surface, plus reconstruction of the approaches to the bridge.

The first phase of the project will have the southbound side of the bridge closed and the northbound side open with traffic shifted over.

The detour for southbound traffic goes west on 15 Mile, south on Fruit Ridge Avenue, and east on 13 Mile.

The project will cost $400,000, says the Michigan Department of Transportation.