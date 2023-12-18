Lowell Fire Chief resigns, charged with underage sexual assault

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lowell's top firefighter is no longer with the department and is facing several charges connected to alleged sexual assaults of a girl multiple times over the course of several years.

According to a spokes person for the Lowell Area Fire and Emergency Services Authority, Shannon Witherell resigned as Chief on Thursday.

Witherell faces 3 charges on allegations he made sexual contact with a child. Those counts are Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree involving a person under 13, Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd degree involving a person between the ages of 13 and 16, and Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th degree.

Court documents reveal investigators discovered the first evidence of the assault when a CPS investigator was told of an assault that occurred around 7 years ago. The now adult victim told police about a number of times Witherell allegedly assaulted her.

The earliest allegations reportedly happened when the victim was as young as 11. She says Witherell would cuddle and fondle her. Those incidents allegedly continued for three years.

The most recent incident reportedly occurred in 2016 or 2017. Court records show the victim was with Witherell at his home, shared mixed drinks, and sat together at a fire. The then 19 or 20-year-old claims Witherell put his hand down her pants and physically prevented her from escaping.

The victim also told police she once found Witherell's phone propped up in the bathroom she was using.

Along with the Criminal Sexual Conduct charges, Witherell faces a separate charge of misdemeanor domestic violence. That charge stems from a November 17, 2023 911 call for an argument that turned physical. Witherell allegedly had been drinking before that argument as well.

Witherell was arraigned on Friday, December 15. He is expected back in court after Christmas.

In a statement to FOX 17, the Lowell Area Fire and Emergency Services Authority called the charges a complete surprise.

Shannon Witherell resigned as chief without explanation on Thursday evening. We were shocked by the charges brought against him on Friday and will cooperate fully with legal authorities. To the best of our knowledge, these alleged incidents did not take place at the fire station or when he was on duty. Our hearts are with all those who have been hurt by this.



The authority has named Corwin Velzen interim chief, and he will lead day-to-day operations of the department. We remain focused on protecting and serving our entire community with a commitment to performance excellence. Mary Ann Sabo, Spokesperson for Lowell Area Fire and Emergency Services Authority

Corwin Velzen will now serve as interim chief.

