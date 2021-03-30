Menu

Lowell elementary school to remain closed following vandalism

file photo
FOX 17 image: 1-14-2019
Lowell Area Schools
Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 19:49:50-04

LOWELL, Mich. — Bushnell Elementary in Lowell remained closed Wednesday and Thursday following reports of vandalism during the weekend, according to Lowell Area Schools.

In a Facebook post, Lowell Area Schools says fire extinguishers had been discharged within the school, adding that they are working to clear the air and surfaces before allowing staff and students inside.

They say some items in the building were removed for cleaning or replaced, and that the vandalism left little impact on first-grade classrooms.

The school system previously stated that the alleged vandals have been identified.

