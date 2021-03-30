Lowell elementary school to remain closed following vandalism

LOWELL, Mich. — Bushnell Elementary in Lowell remained closed Wednesday and Thursday following reports of vandalism during the weekend, according to Lowell Area Schools.

In a Facebook post, Lowell Area Schools says fire extinguishers had been discharged within the school, adding that they are working to clear the air and surfaces before allowing staff and students inside.

They say some items in the building were removed for cleaning or replaced, and that the vandalism left little impact on first-grade classrooms.

The school system previously stated that the alleged vandals have been identified.

READ MORE: Bushnell Elementary in Lowell closes temporarily due to break-in

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube