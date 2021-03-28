Bushnell Elementary in Lowell closes temporarily due to break-in

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell Area Schools announced on their Facebook today that Bushnell Elementary school will be closed tomorrow in response to a recent break-in.

The break-in left the school vandalized causing them to start clean-up tomorrow.

According to Lowell Area Schools, those responsible for the break-in and vandalism have been identified and will be held accountable.

Lowell Area School plans to handle the situation quickly as explained in their Facebook post: “We hope to get back the students and staff back together as soon as possible to continue the celebration of March is Reading Month!”

The school is also going to be closed Tues. March 30, 2021.