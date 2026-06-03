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Lithium-ion battery is likely cause of fire at Kent County waste facility

Kent County Recycling & Waste fire at North Kent Transfer Station
Kent County Recycling &amp; Waste
Kent County Recycling & Waste fire at North Kent Transfer Station
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KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Recycling and Waste says a lithium-ion battery is the likely cause of a fire at the organization's North Kent Transfer Station on Tuesday. Officials say the building is fully operational, thanking first responders for their quick action in stopping the blaze.

The organization says lithium-ion batteries should never be thrown in the trash or recycling, and should be taken elsewhere for proper disposal. Kent County Public Works has a waste and recycling directory at ReimagineTrash.org.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze around 7:34 P.M. Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found a large pile of debris burning with the sprinkler system still running.

Plainfield Township Fire Department responds to fire at North Kent Landfill

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