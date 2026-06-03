Dozens of firefighters respond to structure fire at North Kent Landfill

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Plainfield Township Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday evening at the North Kent Landfill, near our Rockford neighborhood.

According to the department, at 7:34 pm, crews responded to a fire alarm at the 10 Mile Transfer Station at the Landfill, located at 2908 10 Mile Road.

When they arrived, crews found a large pile of debris burning inside the structure, with the sprinkler system running. Firefighters also saw significant smoke throughout the building.

Plainfield Township Fire Department

Due to the size of the fire and smoke conditions, it was upgraded to a structure fire response, and a second alarm was requested.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

In total, about 30 firefighters were there during the fire. Other fire departments on scene include those from Rockford, Algoma Township, Alpine Township, Cannon Township, Sparta, and Walker.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says damage to the building was minimal, thanks to the sprinklers and the coordinated efforts by firefighters on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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