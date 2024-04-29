Limb Loss Awareness 5K in Kentwood benefits city's adaptive recreation programs

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Mary Free Bed (MFB) and the city of Kentwood joined forces over the weekend to raise awareness for limb loss and limb differences at the Limb Loss Awareness 5K.

The event was held Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park on 48th Street. The rehabilitation hospital says the race also helped raise money for adaptive recreation programs in Kentwood.

“This race has quickly become one of our most popular events, bringing in participants from around the state,” says Kentwood Recreation Program Coordinator Shelby Henshaw. “We’re honored to have Mary Free Bed as our title sponsor for the event as we focus on community, recreation and inclusion for people of all abilities.”

The race was followed by an award ceremony recognizing the first finishers in several different categories.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

View more photos from the 5K in the image viewer above.

RELATED: Man with amputation set to run first 5K this weekend

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube