'Best I've felt in six years': Man with amputation set to run first 5K race this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Imagine this: years of health problems leave you struggling to stand, nearly unable to move. The pain and discomfort is constant, and getting harder to hide from the people around you.

This was the reality for Jeff Brown, a 45-year-old man from Wyoming, Michigan.

His problems began with a fractured tibia in 2017. Complications arose, leading to multiple infections and hospital stays.

By 2023, his circulation had become severely compromised, making even short walks difficult.

"Even a year ago," Jeff told FOX 17 Thursday morning. "I would have to sit down within a minute."

In September 2023, a trip to the emergency room revealed a critical situation. Sepsis had set in. There was no time for discussions. Doctors had to make an immediate amputation below the knee.

Facing a new reality, Jeff began intensive physical therapy at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

His physical therapist at Mary Free Bed, Kristen Nicholoff, watched his progress.

"Initially, he came in using a wheelchair," she recalled.

"He quickly progressed to a walker, then a cane, and eventually walking independently."

Jeff's positive attitude played a crucial role in his recovery.

"Something like this can change the way you view things," he said.

"Believe it or not, since my amputation, this is the best I've felt in six years."

Jeff's newfound strength and optimism have led him to a surprising goal: participating in this year’s Limb Loss Awareness 5K.

The run starts 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Park in Grand Rapids.

"A year or two ago, just walking around would have left me winded," Jeff said.

The event is designed to be inclusive, for people with and without an amputation.

While he's unsure of how far he'll make it in the 5K, he's just excited to be at a place where he can participate at all.

Although there is still more work ahead of him, Jeff is ready to embrace his new normal, one step at a time.

You can learn more about the Limb Loss Awareness 5K at their website HERE.

