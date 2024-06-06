Lane closure update on US-131 south of M-6: What you need to know

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The recent series of lane closures and resulting backups will continue on US-131 south of M-6. Eventually, traffic will be routed so that one side of the freeway can be torn up and rebuilt.

The opposite side of the highway will be rebuilt in the second year of this two-year project.

Here’s how the lane closure schedule looks as of now:

Southbound US-131:



Left lane closed from 68th Street to the Allegan County line, now – June 11.

Left lane closed from 68th Street to 76th Street, June 11 – November 15.

Traffic shifted at 76th Street to the Allegan County line, June 11 – November 15.

Northbound US-131:



Lane closure from the Allegan County line to 76th Street Friday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lane closure round the clock from the Allegan County line to 76th Street from Friday, June 7, 8 p.m. to Sunday, June 9, 6 p.m.

Lane closure daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Allegan County line to 76th Street, June 10-17.