Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

KPS cancels classes at several schools Friday amid investigation of graduation shooting

Kentwood Public Schools KPS
Kentwood Public Schools
Kentwood Public Schools KPS
Posted at 12:44 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 00:48:27-04

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kentwood Public Schools is canceling class Friday, May 20 at several schools after two people were shot at East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads graduation ceremony.

Pinewood Middle School, East Kentwood High School Freshman Campus, East Kentwood High School, and Crossroads Alternative High School are all closed.

All other KPS schools will be in session Friday.

Crisis counselors are available for students at (616) 455-4400.

In a note to parents, Superintendent Kevin Polston said in part, "Thank you for your support following this incident. Thank you to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Kentwood Police Department, Cutlerville and Dutton Fire Departments, and AMR ambulance for their immediate response. We will continue to communicate with our families as important information becomes available."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News