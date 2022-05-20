KPS cancels classes at several schools Friday amid investigation of graduation shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kentwood Public Schools is canceling class Friday, May 20 at several schools after two people were shot at East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads graduation ceremony.

Pinewood Middle School, East Kentwood High School Freshman Campus, East Kentwood High School, and Crossroads Alternative High School are all closed.

All other KPS schools will be in session Friday.

Crisis counselors are available for students at (616) 455-4400.

In a note to parents, Superintendent Kevin Polston said in part, "Thank you for your support following this incident. Thank you to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Kentwood Police Department, Cutlerville and Dutton Fire Departments, and AMR ambulance for their immediate response. We will continue to communicate with our families as important information becomes available."

