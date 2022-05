KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired Thursday evening at a graduation ceremony being held at East Kentwood High School.

FOX 17 also talked with a teacher who was there at the time who confirmed shots were fired.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office confirmed at least one person has been shot and the suspect is still on the loose.

FOX 17 has several crews heading to the scene to bring you more details as we learn them.

