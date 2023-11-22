Kids, seniors come together in Cedar Springs to prep Thanksgiving meals for families in need

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Yams, green beans and apple pies. You can't really have a true Turkey Day feast without them.

"All you just gotta do is add two, three tablespoons of flour, one cup of sugar and season some cinnamon," said Olivia Kolenda, explaining how the apple pie filling comes together.

Kolenda, 13, grew up in Jennifer Ruwersma's child care program, and now comes back to help volunteer.

She was one of several people getting their hands dirty the day before Thanksgiving.

Kids as young as two, along with seniors, worked together at the brand-new Cedar Springs Village Learning Center — not for themselves but for families in need.

“Our whole goal through my child care program has always been giving back to the community and, at a young age, teaching kindness," Ruwersma said. "So this was one of our favorite activities that we did every year.”

Ruwersma, the Village Learning Center's director, started this effort ten years ago at her in-home childcare. At that point, her helpers made a meal for just one family.

This year, nine families reached out requesting help.

“We made a turkey with feathers that had all the different ingredients that we needed," Ruwersma said. "Within 24 hours, all 350 ingredients had been claimed.”

Ruwersma said, on top of picking up some kitchen skills, the true lesson is learning about the impact you can have on your neighbors.

“That's the reason we do it," she said. "To teach the kids how to give back and that we're not all as fortunate.”

Ruwersma added, “We have some kids in some rough circumstances here in this childcare and they are super excited that there's something that they can do.”

Sounds like Ruwersma is accomplishing her mission.

When asked why they are prepping meals on Wednesday, a young Xavier Whitehead said, "We are making Thanksgiving food for the people who don’t have it.”

Kolenda said, “I like being kind. I like seeing people happy on Thanksgiving. It makes me sad just to think that people — some Thanksgivings — they don't have anything."

All the meals will be delivered to those nine families Wednesday night. That way, no matter what they might be struggling with, they can put their worries aside for at least a day and celebrate Thanksgiving the way we all should.

