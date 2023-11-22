BUSIEST TRAVEL DAY: Over 154K expected to fly out of GRR over Thanksgiving holiday

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's a tradition for many Americans as thousands of people head to see family and friends for the holiday season.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year, according to AAA.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) was busier than usual on Wednesday, but officials tell us their busiest departure day was actually Monday, November 20th.

The airport is currently tracking a 4% increase above their pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Top destinations from the airport include New York and several locations in Florida like Clearwater, Tampa, Orlando and Punta Gorda.

GRR said they're expecting to see an estimated 154,938 from November 17th through November 29th.

If you're headed to the airport during that time officials say to plan to arrive with extra time.

"Check the TSA website and make sure that they understand the process they're gonna go through for screening," said the President and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford

Airport Authority Tory Richardson. "No wrapped gifts in their bags, plan for extra time, both at the curb with the vehicle congestion, but then also checking in bags at the airline ticket counters, and getting through the TSA screening process. We do really encourage two hours prior to departure because again, you never know what's going to happen with traffic, and we don't want people to miss their flights," he said.

GRR says their busiest return day is this upcoming Monday, November 27th.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact their respective airlines. Stay alert to departure and arrival times as well in case of delays.



AAA says 4.7 million people nationwide are expected to fly over the Thanksgiving holiday.