Kentwood Police identify man found shot and killed inside car

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Investigators released the identity of the man found dead inside a car parked near a popular walking trail in Kentwood.

Kentwood Police say 20-year-old Martin Martinez-Ramirez was spotted inside the car near the Paul Henry Trail at 60th Street and Wing Avenue just after midnight on Saturday morning. A caller asked police to check on his welfare.

Officers found he was already dead with evidence he had been shot.

Police say Martinez-Ramirez lived in Grand Rapids.

So far, no information on any arrests, other victims, or suspects has been released.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (616) 656-6604 or Silent Observer anonymously by calling (616) 774-2345 or at SilentObserver.org

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube