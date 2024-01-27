GR man found shot to death in Kentwood vehicle

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered inside a vehicle early Saturday morning.

At 12:33 a.m. Saturday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a report of a welfare check of a person in a parking area in the 5900 block of Wing Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 20-year-old Grand Rapids man inside a vehicle. He appeared to be the victim of a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation "is in its early stages." No arrests have been made and there are no other known victims.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (616) 656-6604 or Silent Observer anonymously by calling (616) 774-2345 or at SilentObserver.org on the Web.

