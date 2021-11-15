Kentwood Police Chief retires after 34 years with the department

KENTWOOD, Mich. — After 34 years with the Kentwood Police Department, 2 as Police Chief, Richard Roberts is retiring.

“There comes a time when you feel someone else is ready to take over,” Chief Roberts said.

Roberts says he's confident in the current leaders at the department and is ready to pass the baton. He says, however, the sentiment he had when becoming an officer: caring for the community, remains.

“My value was I wanted to do something for the community. I wanted to serve the community. In all the hiring we are doing, actually, we’re finding those values and interests remain the same.” Roberts said.

His last day is December 10.