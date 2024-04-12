Kentwood father charged with stabbing son

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The man arrested following a stabbing Wednesday night has been identified.

Kentwood Police says Jesse Solis III was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly stabbed his own son.

Investigators say the stabbing happened on Schaffer Avenue just south of 29th Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

FOX 17

Solis' 20-year-old son was found wounded near a business. He was treated and is expected to survive.

Officers found Solis III walking nearby and arrested him.

Now the 57-year-old faces one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and resisting arrest. He's set to return to court in late April.

