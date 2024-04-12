Watch Now
Kentwood father charged with stabbing son

Kent County Jail
A mugshot of Jesse Solis III.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 13:45:33-04

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The man arrested following a stabbing Wednesday night has been identified.

Kentwood Police says Jesse Solis III was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly stabbed his own son.

Investigators say the stabbing happened on Schaffer Avenue just south of 29th Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Solis' 20-year-old son was found wounded near a business. He was treated and is expected to survive.

Officers found Solis III walking nearby and arrested him.

Now the 57-year-old faces one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and resisting arrest. He's set to return to court in late April.

