1 hurt, 1 in custody after Kentwood stabbing

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person is hurt after being stabbed in Kentwood Wednesday evening.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Shaffer Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD).

We’re told officers found a 20-year-old with a stab wound near a business. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

A 57-year-old man walking in the vicinity was arrested, according to KPD.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other. The public is not believed to be in any danger.

Those with information related to the stabbing are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

