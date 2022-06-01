Kent District Library kicks off Summer Wonder reading program

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library (KDL) is ringing in its Summer Wonder reading program.

This year’s program, the result of a partnership with Kent County Parks, aims to take readers of all ages into the great outdoors with STEAM activities, scavenger hunts and more.

“Summer Wonder is back with more outdoor adventures than ever before,” says Branch Outreach and Programming Specialist Kris Vogelar. “If your kids think summer learning is boring, Summer Wonder will certainly prove them wrong!”

We're told Summer Wonder can help bolster a child's education, which can slide off during the summer months.

Those interested may also take part in the 30-Day Challenge by signing up here. We’re told the challenge is free and it packed with “adventures and prizes.”

Summer Wonder is scheduled to run through mid-August.

Visit KDL’s website for more information.

