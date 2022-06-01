Grand Rapids Public Library Summer Reading Program offers students a chance to explore the world through reading

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students in West Michigan will soon be on their big summer break and the Grand Rapids Public Library has some things planned to help them pass the time.

The library's Summer Reading Program will help teach participants about the world while keeping their reading skills sharp for the fall.

The program runs from June 1 through August 13.

Program participants will track their reading journey on a special map. Once the reading map is complete, the students will earn a prize pack.

The library will have free take-home craft kits for kids ages 5 and up each week. Each kit includes all the materials needed to help students explore and learn about the world. The kits will feature a different culture or continent each week.

The program also features weekly in-person programs at no cost.

You can find a full list of events on the Grand Rapids Public Library’s website.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, call (616) 988-5400 or click here.

