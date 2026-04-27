Kent County to share potential improvement plans for Indian Mounds Drive at open house tonight

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County neighbors will learn more tonight about efforts to make Indian Mounds Drive a safer place.

Project leaders are hosting an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kent County Parks Administration Building. They will display several scenarios for the future of the 4-mile road and recreation lane that runs along the Grand River and I-196, from Market Avenue to Wilson Avenue.

The open house follows nearly 2,000 responses from an online survey we reported on in November. The stretch is a draw for people looking to spend time outside, but it also brings up safety concerns.

Trail users frequently described feeling uneasy because of isolated conditions and erratic vehicle behavior. In 2022, we reported on an 18-year-old who was shot and killed while riding his bike in this area.

Survey respondents also discussed having clearly separated spaces for walking, running, and cycling.

Other common concerns include trash, dumping, invasive species, erosion, and overgrown and neglected vegetation. Neighbors prioritized maintenance and ecological restoration to create a calm, natural experience.

Feedback also highlighted sacred sites, specifically regarding the Grand River burial mounds and tribal oversight of visibility, access, and educational interpretations.

The open house is free to attend, but organizers are asking people to register ahead of time. Registration is not required, and a link to the form can be found here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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