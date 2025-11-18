Do you have opinions on Indian Mounds Drive? Kent County wants to hear them.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A survey from Kent County Parks is seeking feedback on the future of Indian Mounds Drive, a four-mile stretch of road and recreational space along the Grand River that connects Grand Rapids, Wyoming and Grandville.

The goal of the survey is to identify and address the corridor's short and long-term needs, including reducing illegal dumping and camping, maintaining river access for fishing and boating, improving safety, protecting natural and cultural resources and supporting a safe traffic flow.

"It's a gem of the Grand Rapids area," Kent County Parks Director Ben Swayze said to FOX 17 on Tuesday.

Swayze says Indian Mounds Drive has a "perception of a safety issue" and an "access issue," partly due to it being a one-way road that runs parallel to the Grand River and I-196.

"We want to make sure it's usable for our residents, and we're trying to figure why, right now, it's not," he said.

In 2022, a teen was shot and killed on Indian Mounds Drive while riding his bike. During that time, FOX 17 also reported on a trend of wrong-way drivers on the road.

Kent County Parks says around 200 cars travel through the corridor every day, typically for recreational activities such as boating and fishing, walking, running and biking.

In the spring and fall, the Riverbank Run and Grand Rapids Marathon also use the trail, which is part of the Grand Rapids Greenway.

A cluster of eleven indigenous burial mounds, the only surviving mound group in the lower Grand River Valley, is also contained within the corridor.

"Right now, anything is a possibility," Swayze said about the study. "We're trying to take a very structured approach."

Upon completion of the survey process (Phase 1), the department will develop a number of scenarios for potential improvements and seek additional input from the public (Phase 2), and then put these findings and recommendations into a plan (Phase 3).

The study, supported by a $250,000 grant from Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc., is set to be completed by Summer 2026.

To complete the survey on Indian Mounds Drive, click here.

