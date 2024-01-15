Kent County Road Commission open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for storm

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) announced they will be open despite typically closing for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to manage storm response.

With lake effect snow persisting through the night, laying 1-3" in most places, and forecasts predicting another 1-4" on top of it, KCRC day crews are working on clearing all roads and opening up drains.

Salt will be minimally effective because of our plummeting temps, so they will only use their sand/salt mix sparingly.

Icy patches are a given this morning, so take your foot off the gas and don't make any sudden maneuvers.

Keep your headlights on if you have to go out— this new layer is light and fluffy meaning visibility is low at best.

Winter gear, blankets, and a shovel are recommended to stay in your vehicle in case you get stuck.

Other tips from KCRC:



Slow down

Keep kids away from the side of roads

Give plows extra space

Stay back from other drivers by at least an extra car length

Dig out fire hydrants and mailboxes when possible

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories show temps will be hovering around -15 to -30 in some areas today, meaning frostbite can happen fast. For everything on this next system, check out what FOX 17 Meteorologists are seeing.