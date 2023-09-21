Kent County resident hospitalized with West Nile virus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County resident has contracted West Nile virus, health officials say.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) says the patient has not traveled much recently, suggesting the virus was transferred from a mosquito bite in the 49507 area.

We’re told the patient has since been admitted to a hospital.

“People need to know that mosquitoes are still quite active this time of year,” says Administrative Health Officer Adam London. “It continues to be important that people take measures to protect themselves from being bitten.”

Residents are advised to wear bug repellent with 10–35% DEET while outside, wear brightly colored clothes and refrain from going outside at dusk.

Visit the EPA’s website to find out which bug spray is right for you.

KCHD recommends emptying out all standing water and cutting lawns and shrubs. This prevents mosquitoes from breeding.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information on West Nile virus.

