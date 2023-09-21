Watch Now
Kent County resident hospitalized with West Nile virus

West Nile virus symptoms are similar to COVID-19 at first, experts say
Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. On Friday Friday, March 11, 2016, Puerto Rico's Health Department reported 201 confirmed Zika cases amid warnings the U.S. territory could face an epidemic of the mosquito-borne virus. Officials said Friday that 21 of those cases involve pregnant women. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 16:03:41-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County resident has contracted West Nile virus, health officials say.

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) says the patient has not traveled much recently, suggesting the virus was transferred from a mosquito bite in the 49507 area.

We’re told the patient has since been admitted to a hospital.

“People need to know that mosquitoes are still quite active this time of year,” says Administrative Health Officer Adam London. “It continues to be important that people take measures to protect themselves from being bitten.”

Residents are advised to wear bug repellent with 10–35% DEET while outside, wear brightly colored clothes and refrain from going outside at dusk.

Visit the EPA’s website to find out which bug spray is right for you.

KCHD recommends emptying out all standing water and cutting lawns and shrubs. This prevents mosquitoes from breeding.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information on West Nile virus.

READ MORE: 2 hospitalized with West Nile in Ottawa County

