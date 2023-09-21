2 hospitalized with West Nile in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY — Two people are in the hospital after testing positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health tells FOX 17 they likely contracted the disease from mosquito bites as neither has a recent history of travel to affected areas.

WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

—Ottawa County Department of Public Health

While most people who contract the virus do not feel sick, 1 in 5 develop a fever, headache and/or body aches, vomiting, rash, and diarrhea. In serious cases, symptoms can impact the nervous system and cause encephalitis —inflammation in the brain— or meningitis —which causes inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord.

Severe West Nile Virus Symptoms

High fever

Neck stiffness

Muscle weakness

Vision loss

Stupor, disorientation

Tremors, convulsions

Numbness

Paralysis

Coma

West Nile Virus is best prevented by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, using insect repellents containing DEET, maintaining window and door screens, and emptying stagnant sources of water.

While rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications can help alleviate symptoms, there are no vaccines or treatments for WNV. If symptoms worsen or become severe, call your health care provider or go to the hospital right away.

This is the most cases the county has seen since 2018.